Kenco Logistics Celebrates Record-Breaking Freight Brokerage Sales

November 23, 2020
Kenco Logistics, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is proud to recognize its impressive freight brokerage growth, as evidenced by all-time sales records achieve over the past three consecutive months. Despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kenco’s expanding freight brokerage team continues to succeed through customer service excellence, a robust and diversified portfolio of services, and a culture of diversity.

In August, Septeber, and October, the freight brokerage team exceeded its sales goals by 44%, 11%, and 32%, respectively, continually setting and breaking its own records. These revenue achievements are due to a powerful reflection of Kenco’s exemplary customer service. A key component of the team’s ability to exceed client expectations is its unique “cradle to grave” service model, which provides customers with a single point of contact. Whether it’s a last-minute change to a load, general lane pricing, or a tracking update, their Kenco representative is the single source for all their transportation needs, maximizing accountability and responsiveness.

