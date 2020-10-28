Dachser Argentina Introduces Dedicated Automotive Desk

Mendoza, Argentina, October 28, 2020 – Dachser Argentina, a subsidiary of the global logistics provider Dachser, announced the launch of its dedicated Automotive Desk this month. Offering knowledgeable customer service teams that are trained to address the complex, time-critical global logistics challenges of the automotive industry, the dedicated Automotive Desk will be housed in Dachser’s Mendoza sales facility, which opened earlier in the year.

Joining the Atlanta and Mexico City Automotive Competency Centers, the Mendoza Automotive Desk represents the third location in the Americas region where Dachser offers a dedicated team trained to specifically handle automotive logistics. Dachser also touts a Detroit-based location to support the needs of the automotive capital of the United States.

Logistically, the newly added Mendoza-based Automotive Desk represents an ideal location for the automotive industry as a gateway into Latin America. With easy access to major ocean shipping lanes from either the Atlantic or Pacific routes, it also connects to two crucial regional distribution and warehousing hubs at Mendoza and Buenos Aires.

“We are committed to enhancing our automotive service offerings throughout the world, and in Latin America in particular. By growing our network of dedicated automotive services and investing in our customer service teams, we are able to provide unmatched expertise to our customers in this sector,” said Eduardo Fernandes, Country Manager, Dachser Argentina. “Argentina is the third largest automobile market in Latin America. Our customers were looking for a partner who understood the highly nuanced automotive industry to help them leverage the growth potential in the region.”

For example, during the past three years, Dachser has been working closely with Mendoza-based Guerrini, an automotive customer importing tires from China to Latin America. One of the top five tire importers in Argentina, Guerrini was looking for a logistics partner who understood the automotive market, the local competitive landscape and had a streamlined approach to meeting budgetary requirements and deadlines. By developing a close working relationship, Dachser was able to create a multimodal transportation program for the customer, enabling cost savings and reliable market access.

“As an Argentine automotive customer, we knew we wanted to work with a logistics partner who not only understood the automotive industry from a global perspective but one that also understood the local market. Over the last three years, we have built a strong relationship with the Dachser Argentina team, working collaboratively to find solutions that address the challenges specific to this sector,” said Diego Rivarola of Guerrini.

“Our automotive customers expect to work with best-in-class logistics providers that recognize their complex logistics requirements. At Dachser, our customers realize that we can rise to any complex logistics challenge thanks to our robust global network, personalized service, and proven experience in multimodal transportation specifically in the automotive industry,” added Mr. Fernandes.