Ecotec hires National Sales Manager

Ecotec (Troy, OH), a World Class supplier of energy-efficient battery charging and monitoring systems, is proud to introduce Brian McMillan as their new National Sales Manager. “Brian will be responsible for growing sales nationally, within our established lines of distribution, by adding new distributors, and through the addition of new major accounts,” said Jim Keyser, General Manager at Ecotec. Mr. McMillan comes to Ecotec from EnerySys, where he had Regional Sales Manager responsibilities in the Upper Midwest and Sunbelt.

“The opportunity to join a smaller, but growing company really intrigued me,” said McMillan. “Being in control of my future, with the chance to join upper management with an equity stake meant a lot.” With travel limited by the COVID-19 epidemic, McMillan has had time to focus on product knowledge and developing relationships with Ecotec’s existing customer base via conference calls and on line meeting services. “While I do have ten years experience with industrial batteries and chargers, I’ve been able to familiarize myself with Ecotec’s engineering advantages. It is also nice to have the time to get to know the dealers and distributors in our network. I’m really looking forward to next year when we plan to launch a couple of new charging products which will open up different markets to us,” he said. Mr. McMillan has a Bachelors of Arts in Marketing and a Masters in Business Administration. He lives in West Central Florida with his wife and four daughters.

Ecotec is a member of the Micropower Group, one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of power storage and charging technologies. Products include lithium battery chargers, fast chargers, opportunity chargers, conventional chargers and advanced fleet management systems. Their flagship Access Charger features microcomputer smart charging functions with 92% efficiency.

For more information, visit www.ecotecbatcharger.com or e-mail info@ecotecbatcharger.com