Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Smyrna, Tennessee new 24/7 access Secure Fleet Tractor Trailer Parking by TXS.

Smyrna, Tennessee new 24/7 access Secure Fleet Tractor Trailer Parking by TXS.
October 22, 2020
No Comments

MONTEBELLO, CA October 22, 2020 by JP Harwood jonpaul@terminalexchangeservices.com

This New Location is approximately 24 miles away from Nashville, TN right out of the interstate 24 and hwy. 41

• New Secure Facility offers 24/7 access, keypad entry with on-site security, fenced and gate guarded, monitored by CCTV.
• Outdoor security lighting, Inventory control via daily fax, email or website to dispatch.
• Assigned dedicated parking with No stacking delays, Ability to exceed reserved spaces with daily rate
• No overflow refusals Secure temporary over-flow parking for local terminals high value cargo
• 24/7 hostler assisted staging
• No public access allowed
• Annual, month-to-month rates available
• Restrooms, and trash services

This Facility is within a 5 to 15-mile radius of 90 percent of all local Distribution Centers, Transportation Hubs and Corridors of the areas they serve.

https://terminalexchangeservices.com/contact-parking-network.html
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Transportation Supply Chain Services Special Coverage
KEYWORDS Terminal Exchange Services, Inc
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing