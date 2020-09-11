FourKites Recognizes Supply Chain Leaders At 2020 Visibility Conference

FourKites, the #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, announced the recipients of its annual Golden Kite Awards. The Golden Kite Awards recognize companies that are leveraging real-time visibility to achieve greater results in five categories: Customer Experience, Green Earth, Supply Chain Excellence, Collaboration & Globalization, and Crisis Management. This year’s Golden Kite Award recipients include Canfor, Baxter Healthcare, Schreiber Foods, Kraft Heinz and Serta Simmons Bedding.

● Canfor, a leading integrated forest products company, received the Golden Kite Award for Customer Experience in recognition of its use of FourKites to continuously improve customer service. By leveraging FourKites dashboards and embedding dynamic ETAs throughout its TMS and ERP systems, Canfor made the shift from time-consuming, manual processes to automated, real-time freight status reporting for its priority customers – a win for Canfor and its customers, alike. The award was accepted by Senior Supply Chain Planner Daniela Camacho.

● Baxter Healthcare, a global innovator in renal care, was awarded the Golden Kite Award in the Green Earth category, which recognizes customer achievement in using FourKites to identify and attack sustainability initiatives. FourKites is an integral part of Baxter’s global initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from product transport by 10% per ton-km by 2025, and the company’s goal to achieve net-zero emissions globally no later than 2050. The award was accepted by Senior Manager of Transportation John Revenaugh.

● Schreiber Foods won the Golden Kite Award for Supply Chain Excellence, which recognizes achievement in using FourKites to take supply chain visibility to new levels. Schreiber implemented a new facilities detention approval process, using FourKites location data to back up carrier requests. To date, enhanced visibility has reduced Schreiber’s detention requests by 15% as carriers now look at real-time visibility data to back up their claims. The award was accepted by Sourcing Analyst Marisa Dempsey.

● Kraft Heinz, one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies, won the Golden Kite Award for Collaboration & Globalization that recognizes achievement in using FourKites to expand and integrate visibility strategies with new stakeholders and/or regions. Kraft Heinz leveraged the FourKites platform to provide in-progress shipping information to customers, as well as to a nationwide network of food banks the company supports through the hunger prevention initiatives of Feeding America. Feedback from customers and partners has been overwhelmingly positive. The award was accepted by Senior Manager of Customer Service Ryan Main.

● Serta Simmons Bedding, the largest American producer of mattresses, won the Golden Kite Award for Crisis Management. This award recognizes customers who are using FourKites to react quickly to disruptions within the supply chain. Serta leveraged FourKites’ real-time logistics tracking and exception management to manage Serta’s donation of 10,000 mattresses to New York City hospitals and temporary medical facilities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic during its early stages. Armed with in-transit ETAs and arrival times, Serta logistics, supply chain and customer service teams were able to provide critical intel to customers during a time of high strain on supply chains. The award was accepted by Outbound Logistics Manager Andy Tingle.

“The global pandemic, widespread civil unrest and extreme weather events have made 2020 a year of unprecedented challenge and disruption for global supply chains,” said FourKites Founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “And yet every day, countless companies and workers – from long-haul drivers to logistics teams, yard workers, merchandisers and many more – met these unprecedented challenges with true courage and grit. We’re humbled to honor this year’s Golden Kite Award recipients for their determination and ingenuity in leveraging real-time visibility to keep goods flowing, and to help their companies and partners run more efficient and effective operations.”

In the year since Visibility 2019, FourKites has experienced unprecedented growth in its network, including a 65% growth in load volume, and now sees up to 1 million loads and $1 billion in freight under management at any given time. In addition, FourKites introduced several industry-first innovations, including Dynamic ETA® for LTL; a Sustainability Dashboard to help reduce the supply chain’s carbon footprint; Appointment Manager for integrated appointment scheduling; a live Network Congestion Map to provide visibility into port and border crossing delays; a host of new collaboration and paperless document processing capabilities to speed up shipments and processing in a touchless environment; Dynamic Yard, which gives enterprises the ability to proactively manage all of their facilities based on real-time in-transit and in-yard freight data and analytics; and, most recently, multimodal purchase order (PO) tracking, which gives shippers, carriers and receivers the power, flexibility and granularity to track shipments using their associated PO numbers.

FourKites is the largest predictive supply chain visibility platform, delivering real-time visibility and predictive analytics for the broadest network of Global 1000 companies and third-party logistics firms. Using a proprietary algorithm to calculate shipment arrival times, FourKites enables customers to lower operating costs, improve on-time performance and strengthen end-customer relationships. With a network that spans millions of GPS/ELD devices, FourKites tracks loads in 80+ countries and covers all modes, including truckload, LTL, ocean, rail, air, intermodal and parcel. The platform is optimized for mobile and equipped with market-leading end-to-end security.