Love's and AscendTMS Team Up On TMS Software

Tampa, Florida – Aug. 12, 2020 – InMotion Global Inc. announced today that AscendTMS, the world’s number one rated transportation management software (TMS), has entered into a co-marketing and TMS service agreement with Love’s Financial, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies. As a part of the agreement, Love’s factoring customers can receive a full premium subscription to AscendTMS at no cost. This includes carriers, freight brokers and 3PLs nationwide.

“AscendTMS is already the most widely used TMS software in North America,” said Tim Higham, president of AscendTMS. “AscendTMS software will run the entire trucking or logistics operations of any carrier or freight broker, and the joint customer can directly access Love’s Financial funding services from within the TMS software itself. Our goal has always been to provide a high-level of technical software advantage to customers that makes running their business easier – and at 95% less cost with no required technical expertise. This joint Love’s and AscendTMS offering provides a solution for companies that wish to lower costs, increase profits and to find better freight, and to do it all electronically.”

In addition to freight factoring, Love’s provides a full suite of travel stop services through its affiliate, Love’s Travel Stops, from 520 nationwide locations. Factoring solutions can be combined with any number of Love’s products and services, such as fuel and tire discounts, no fee credit cards and My Love Rewards loyalty program for even greater value and savings for the customer.

Higham concluded, “Carriers and brokers don’t want a messy patchwork of disparate web-based services running their trucking and logistics businesses anymore. They want an all-in-one software solution, spearheaded by their core TMS software platform, that can make them more efficient and increase their profits from day one. That’s what AscendTMS delivers with this nationwide Love’s agreement”.

You can learn more about the Love’s/AscendTMS offering here.



About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS® is the world’s leading cloud-based TMS software, and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

About Love’s Financial

Love’s Financial, a member of the Love's Family of Companies, provides professional drivers with recourse and non-recourse freight factoring solutions. Drivers can combine their factoring service with any number of Love's Travel Stops added services such as fuel and tire discounts, My Love Rewards points and no-fee credit lines on Love's Express for fuel, tires, maintenance, cash advances and in-store purchases. With more than 520 locations, Love’s Travel Stops provides freight factoring customers with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance, and total truck care nationwide network. Love's is committed to providing customers with "Clean Places, Friendly Faces" at every stop.