Arthur (Art) Kostaras Joins Fortna as Chief Revenue Officer

READING, PA (August 3, 2020) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts®, a leading global automation, engineering services and software company, announces today that Art Kostaras has joined as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Art will be responsible for the innovative approach and execution of the company’s go-to-market strategies and data-driven process to support short- and long-term business growth objectives. Art will lead, manage, and align the Fortna commercial and revenue related functions including global sales, sales operations, marketing, and business development.

Prior to joining Fortna, Art was the Senior Vice President, Customer Sales, North America for Dematic Corp., a multi-billion-dollar global provider of automated technologies and software, where he led the sales team serving clients in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Prior to Dematic, Art served as a management consultant for Gerson Lehrman Group, as Vice President, Business Development and Strategy for Ingersoll-Rand, and as President and General Manager for Womack Machine Supply. He started his career at Siemens, a leading manufacturer and turnkey projects business in baggage handling and air cargo systems. He earned a Bachelor of Science, Administrative Services from the University of Alabama and a Master of Arts, Leadership from Viterbro University, LaCrosse, Wisconsin.



“We are delighted to have Art join the Fortna executive team,” said Rob McKeel, CEO at Fortna. “Art is a proven executive who has a track record of building and managing high-growth sales organizations to achieve exemplary results. He will be a great asset in terms of growing our global client base, entering new markets, and leading our commercial team.”

“Fortna is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional results for clients with an unmatched ability to strategize, design and implement world-class, distribution solutions addressing current and future challenges,” stated Art Kostaras. “I am excited to join this high-performing team and welcome the opportunity to coach and drive exceptional results as we partner with clients to deliver the best blend of automation technology and software to ensure business continuity.”

