BEEP AND LOCAL MOTORS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

ORLANDO – (JULY 23, 2020) – Beep, a Florida-based autonomous Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) provider and Local Motors by LM Industries, the world’s first and only digital vehicle manufacturer, today announced a strategic partnership and new reseller agreement. The collaborative agreement is intended to significantly expand the number of AV shuttles on both public and private roads, enabling Beep and Local Motors to bring autonomous solutions to more people and enhance the rider experience through continued testing and safe deployments.

Under the reseller agreement, Local Motors will provide Beep with Olli 2.0 autonomous, electric, 3D-printed shuttles for future customer deployments. Beep and Local Motors will also team up to advance and expand the operating domain of multi-passenger, autonomous vehicles in concert with their ongoing testing and information sharing program through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“By partnering with Beep and leveraging our existing relationship with Robotic Research, we can bring Olli to new customers in expanded markets across the U.S. and abroad,” said Vikrant Aggarwal, President of Local Motors. “We’re living in a world where self-driving technology is needed now more than ever, and this partnership is a huge validator of the increasing demand for autonomous solutions. By deploying more vehicles and introducing Olli to new, complex scenarios on public and private roads, we can provide safe, sustainable, and comfortable experiences for all riders now and in the future.”

Local Motors’ Olli 2.0 is directed by Robotic Research’s AutoDrive autonomous kit, which has proven capabilities for implementation in form factors similar to large configurations such as people mover platforms. The software and hardware technology that enables Olli to drive in complex on-road transportation environments and other low-speed private campuses aligns with Beep’s core initiatives in geo-fenced, fixed route environments servicing the first-mile and last-mile of mobility.

“Partnering with Local Motors and Robotic Research and leveraging the new Olli 2.0 platform enables Beep to advance our strategy of providing multiple autonomous shuttle options for our client use cases based on their broad range of operational requirements,” said Joe Moye, CEO of Beep. “This further advances our ability to deliver safe, efficient mobility services in North America for public and private communities. Partnering with a U.S. based supplier also opens new market opportunities for Beep given the significant federal funding that supports many transit programs across our Country. ”

Local Motors is the world’s first and only digital manufacturer, and its autonomous, electric, 3D-printed shuttle, Olli, is currently deployed at universities, business parks, and local communities throughout the U.S. and in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. It acts as a connector in a multimodal transportation network that complements existing mobility ecosystems by providing a first-mile, last-mile solution to current and future transportation inefficiencies. Both Beep and Local Motors hold value in improving the health of local economies, meeting constantly shifting consumer demand, and reducing the automotive industry’s carbon footprint through sustainable alternatives, promoting less waste with small-scale production and recyclability.

About Beep

Beep is an autonomous mobility solution company delivering the next generation of services for passenger mobility to fleet operators in planned communities and low speed environments across the public and private sector, including transportation hubs, medical and university campuses, town centers and more. From route planning to interactive managed services, Beep's offerings are designed to drive differentiation and innovation, and delight the passengers of our customers.

For more information visit: www.go-beep.com

About Local Motors by LM Industries

Local Motors by LM Industries Group Inc. is a ground mobility company focused on shaping the future for the better. Founded in 2007 with a belief in open collaboration and co-creation, Local Motors began low volume vehicle manufacturing of open-source designs using multiple microfactories. Since inception, Local Motors has debuted no less than three world firsts; the world's first co-created vehicle, the world's first 3D-printed car and the world's first co-created, self-driving, electric vehicle, Olli. We believe that Olli is the answer to a sustainable, accessible transportation solution for all.

For more information visit localmotors.com



