Keith Bauer Joins Fortna as Chief Human Resources Officer

READING, PA (July 16, 2020) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts®, a leading global automation, engineering services and software company, announced today that Keith Bauer has joined as Chief Human Resources Officer. Keith will manage the full scope of Fortna's domestic and global human resources, build and execute an integrated talent strategy in support of the company’s short- and long-term business objectives and continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high performing culture.

Keith brings unprecedented human resources experience to Fortna including talent acquisition and development, employee engagement, organizational design, compensation and benefits, global HR leadership and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining Fortna, Keith was the Human Resources Leader for GE Healthcare’s multi-billion-dollar Global Services business, supporting thousands of employees around the world. His 17-year General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) career included several senior-level HR positions of increasing responsibility where he effectively aligned human resources with business strategies. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and a Master of Arts in Industrial and Labor Relations from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

“Keith’s robust experience in coaching, organizational design and talent management will help catapult our organization to the next level, fueling continued growth,” said Rob McKeel, CEO at Fortna. “I look forward to leveraging his skills and knowledge, his strategic leadership and his innovative, holistic approach to today’s changing landscape of human resources programs and practices.”

Keith Bauer stated, “I admire the strong Fortna brand and the values driven culture.” He continued, “I’m looking forward to joining this group of client-focused, skilled professionals and am eager to ensure the company’s human resources strategy supports and provides development opportunities for our greatest asset – our people.”

About Fortna

For over 70 years, Fortna has partnered with the world’s top brands to transform their distribution operations into a competitive advantage. Fortna helps clients make and keep bold promises to their customers – fast, accurate and cost-effective fulfillment consistently at every touchpoint, across every channel. Fortna’s expertise spans distribution strategy, distribution center operations, material handling automation, supply chain systems and warehouse execution software systems. We built our firm on a promise – we develop a solid business case for change and hold ourselves accountable for results.

Media Contact: Cheryl Falk, SVP Global Marketing Communications & Business Development

cherylfalk@fortna.com