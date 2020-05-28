DAT Names Dean Croke Principal Industry Analyst

Dean Croke is DAT’s principal industry analyst, bringing 35 years of experience in the fields of data science, supply chain management, risk management, and human performance.



Prior to joining DAT, Dean was one of the founders at FleetRisk Advisors (purchased by Qualcomm and now called now Omnitracs Analytics), which pioneered the development of reporting and data analytics tools for fleet managers. Dean has held senior leadership roles at FreightWaves, Lancer Insurance, and Spireon, where he helped create telematics products for customers in trucking, automotive, and insurance markets.



Originally from a family-owned trucking business in Australia, Dean is a CDL holder and an active owner-operator. He owns a 379 Peterbilt show truck known as “The Grumpy Pete.”