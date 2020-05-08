Shipware is Recognized by Inc. Magazine as One of 2020's Best Workplaces

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA (May 8, 2020) – Shipware, a leading provider of shipping cost reduction solutions for parcel and LTL shippers and third-party logistics (3PL) customers, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. Out of thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 389 finalists for this year’s list after each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future.

“Shipware is absolutely committed to its employees -- whom we affectionately call "ShipWarriors" -- and our culture,” said Rob Martinez, co-CEO of Shipware. “We place a premium on caring for our employees, above and beyond salaries and benefits. Creating a culture and environment worthy of this recognition is a companywide effort, and we’re extremely proud to see our team honor each other in this way.”

Shipware’s anonymous survey results reported over 90% of employees are highly engaged with 100% of employees reporting themselves as engaged. Furthermore, 94% of men and 100% of women see professional growth and development opportunities for themselves at Shipware, while 100% feel senior leaders value people as their most important resource.

Trevor Outman, co-CEO, said, “We don’t have managers, we have leaders and we don’t have employees, we have teammates. Leaders serve their teams with empathy and understanding while never compromising the standard of excellence. We have frequent offsite, all-team events that include professional learning opportunities, fun and unique experiences, community giving, and events that inspire team camaraderie.”

Shipware is a shipping cost consultancy specializing in reducing parcel, LTL, and third-party logistics costs for high-volume shippers. Since 2011, Shipware has cut shipping expenses an average of 21.5% for organizations across a wide range of industries, using a combination of proprietary technology and an expert team of analysts and consultants with over 250 years of combined experience in logistics and shipping.

Shipware, headquartered in San Diego, CA, employs experts from across the country, including Los Angeles, Austin, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Grand Rapids, and Boston. Shipware’s core solutions include parcel and LTL carrier contract negotiations, invoice auditing and payment processing, distribution modal optimization, and 3PL contract optimization. Please send any inquiries to inquiries@shipware.com.