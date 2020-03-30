Mary Elliott Joins Fortna Inc. as New Chief Product & Technology Officer

READING, PA (March 30, 2020) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts®, a leading global automation, engineering services and software company, announces today that Mary Elliott has joined the organization as Chief Product & Technology Officer. In this role, Mary will be responsible for leading the vision, strategy and execution of all aspects of the design, development, and implementation of Fortna software products and technologies. With a mission to position our clients to best serve their customers, Mary will apply laser focus on fast, accurate and cost-effective solutions, specifically enhancing the Fortna warehouse execution software system.

Mary Elliott joins Fortna from Google X, Mountain View, CA, where she led software, hardware and robotics teams to create radical new technologies to solve some of the world’s hardest problems. Prior, Mary served as Senior Director, Global Software Product Development at Dematic, where she expanded the software development organization from a local team to a globally distributed organization and oversaw the architectural restructuring of their warehouse execution system and its integration with other products.

“Mary Elliott is exceptionally skilled to lead the Fortna software and technology roadmap forward,” said Robert McKeel, CEO at Fortna. “Her impressive experience and leadership will amplify our capabilities while integrating supply chain expertise into our technology roadmaps. Additionally, she will lead our innovation activities as we continue to find new ways to deliver exceptional value to our clients. We are thrilled to welcome her to the company.”

“I am excited to work with the extremely skilled and knowledgeable Fortna team, dedicated to designing and implementing solutions that deliver competitive advantage to our clients,” stated Mary. “I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to enhance Fortna’s product and technology development and deployment to a higher level and drive company growth.”

About Fortna

For over 70 years, Fortna has partnered with the world’s top brands to transform their distribution operations into a competitive advantage. Fortna helps clients make and keep bold promises to their customers – fast, accurate and cost-effective fulfillment consistently at every touchpoint, across every channel. Fortna’s expertise spans distribution strategy, distribution center operations, material handling automation, supply chain systems and warehouse execution software systems. We built our firm on a promise – we develop a solid business case for change and hold ourselves accountable for results.

