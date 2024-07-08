Position : Global Wins Prestigious Logistics Marketing Award

Chicago, Ill, – July 8, 2024 — Position : Global is proud to announce it was honored with the TMSA Trailblazer Award at the 2024 TMSA Elevate Conference in New Orleans for its work with RDS Capacity Solutions (RDS).

Through its creative content development, targeted audience engagement, and data-driven insights Position : Global boosted RDS’s social engagement and brand visibility. The data shows a 680% increase in engagements, 904% more impressions and a 1096% spike in engagement metrics. This was achieved with just 78 posts within a relatively short time frame of five months.

“Our primary goal was to establish RDS Capacity Solutions' brand presence and elevate its visibility across social platforms,” says Doug Davila, Vice President, Marketing Strategy, Position : Global. “Through meticulously crafted content and strategic deployment, we exceeded all the client directed objectives.”

"The TMSA Trailblazer Award Program is designed to showcase the best of the best of marketing and sales initiatives each year in the transportation and logistics," said Jennifer Karpus-Romain, TMSA Executive Director. "Position : Global's partnership with RDS Capacity Solutions was a true success story, creating great growth in brand visibility and engagement."

Winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of industry professionals who awarded companies and individuals based on their outstanding achievements over the last 18 months.

“At Position : Global, we’re all about staying nimble and adapting to the logistics and marketing landscape,” says Scott Case, Position : Global’s Founder and Chief Storyteller. “Winning the TMSA Trailblazer Award is a testament to our approach and highlights the power of strategic, data-driven marketing in the transportation and logistics industry. It’s a proud moment for our team.”

About Position : Global

Position : Global is a top advertising and marketing agency concentrating on the needs of the logistics industry offering white-label content, SEO, marketing strategy, PR, social media management and audio / visual production. The company was founded by a customs broker and freight forwarder with expertise in content, marketing and digital strategy. A diverse organization both in composition and geographic distribution, P : G is committed and available to engage with companies of all sizes worldwide.

For more information visit: Position : Global.com



About TMSA

TMSA is the only association dedicated to advancing the success of marketing and sales professionals in all modes of the commercial freight transportation market. TMSA enables sales and marketing professionals to learn and give back to the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections, and resources, ultimately strengthening their individual development, their businesses and the industry-at-large.

For more information visit: TMSAToday.org