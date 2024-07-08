Hyster announces latest electric forklift with integrated lithium-ion power

GREENVILLE, N.C. (July 8, 2024) – Hyster Company announces the latest addition to its lineup of forklifts with integrated lithium-ion power, the E80XNL. This 8,000-pound capacity cushion tire electric forklift joins four other Hyster models designed from the ground up around the form factor of a lithium-ion battery pack to offer a more spacious operator compartment and lower center of gravity. For heavy-duty operations looking for an electric alternative to internal combustion (ICE) trucks, the E80XNL provides performance they can count on along with exceptional ergonomics, improved energy efficiency compared to lead acid models, zero tailpipe emissions and low noise.

The E80XNL is shorter than a comparable ICE model, enabling an improved turning radius and right-angle stack. Multiple battery sizes are available to equip trucks with the performance and run time each application requires. The largest battery can be fully charged in as little as 1 hour and 45 minutes with a 30kW charger and estimated typical run times range from 5 hours and 45 minutes in heavy duty cycles to as long as 11 hours in lighter duty applications. Throughout the shift, batteries accept energy from regenerative braking to help improve run time.

“As demanding indoor applications in paper and packaging, manufacturing, automotive and other industries face pressure to decarbonize, lithium-ion offers several key advantages that make it well suited to their duty cycle, including zero battery maintenance, fast charging and ability to top off with a quick opportunity charge during breaks,” says Joshua Eby, Product Technology Manager, Hyster. “But it’s about more than just providing enough performance to do the job with less environmental impact. Electrifying can also unlock ergonomic advantages and operator assistance features.”

The size and shape of the lithium-ion battery pack enable a unique truck design with ergonomic and comfort benefits for the operator. The seat is positioned lower for additional headroom, and air-ride seat options support a smooth ride. The spacious operator compartment allows for more freedom to position feet, to help keep operators fresh and productive throughout their shift.

The E80XNL is available with Hyster Reaction™, an Edison award-winning technology package that helps reinforce forklift operating best practices and can be tailored to the needs of demanding, fast-paced indoor environments. The solution enables forklifts to react to real-time conditions in a facility, proactively adjusting truck performance based on stability, detected obstacles, proximity to other equipment or pedestrians, and even location-specific rules – all while keeping the operator in ultimate control of the truck.

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers over 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Inc. (NYSE:HY) which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally.

