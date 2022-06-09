EnerSys® Advanced Motive Power Solutions Help Support National Forklift Safety Day All Year

Sponsored by:







Recent Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) estimates reveal that forklift accidents injure almost 100,000 workers every year. Even more concerning, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, forklift accidents fatally wound almost 100 workers annually. Such stats underline the need for forklift safety, especially with OSHA-cited studies showing that 70% of forklift accidents could be prevented with proper training.

To help facilitate such coaching, the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) works with OSHA to develop educational resources supporting safe vehicle operation in warehouse and Distribution Center (DC) environments. ITA’s National Forklift Safety Day reflects this mission, emphasizing elements like operator training, truck inspections and greater pedestrian awareness.

EnerSys® proudly supports the ITA’s efforts with National Forklift Safety Day, not just in June, but all year long. In a very real sense, our efforts also elevate lift truck safety. Our turnkey power systems are designed to make material handling operations more productive and profitable, in large part by providing battery technologies that minimize operator exposure to safety risks – especially those posed by battery changing and watering.

Illustrating this approach is our NexSysâ line of virtually maintenance-free batteries. NexSysâ iON Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries and NexSysâ PURE Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) batteries never need watering. And both NexSysâ battery types recharge efficiently enough during breaks or other scheduled downtime to eliminate the need for battery changes.

Of course, this “NexSys Level” of operational safety starts long before the batteries reach the facility floor. All EnerSysâ battery solutions – NexSys® iON, NexSys® PURE, and traditional lead acid batteries – start with extensive R&D, testing and manufacturing in our state-of-the-art facilities. The goal? Meeting the most stringent quality control and operator safety requirements.

To substantiate these efforts, NexSysâ iON batteries recently passed a series of performance tests to earn the UL 2580 Listing. They also integrate a Battery Management System (BMS) designed to meet Automotive / Rigorous Functional Safety Standard ISO 26262, making EnerSys® the first battery manufacturer to bring this compliance standard to the material handling industry. NexSysâ PURE batteries share a similarly robust construction with technology initially developed for military applications.

NexSysâ iON and NexSysâ PURE batteries also include integrated remote monitoring systems to further support operational safety and productivity. Remote battery monitoring can help facilities catch developing maintenance issues before they result in damaged batteries or risks to operators and equipment. Such systems can also help reinforce operator charging discipline and they are also available with all EnerSysâ traditional lead acid battery lines as well.

Finally, before any EnerSysâ Motive Power solution goes live in the warehouse, we provide expert on-site installation services and operational training. Much like the ITA’s forklift safety training seminars, EnerSysâ customer training on products and procedures helps ensure that operators stay safe on the job.

Ultimately, our focus on battery safety helps extend forklift safety and helps our customers enjoy a safer and more reliable battery experience — one that protects people, property and productivity.

Contributed by Crown Equipment Corporation