Aras Launches New Supplier Collaboration Solution

Aras announced today the availability of its new Supplier Management Solutions for Aras Innovator®. This suite of applications streamlines collaboration, assessment, and connectivity with suppliers and OEMs by providing secure, remote access to controlled subsets of digital thread and PLM information through configurable mobile-optimized web applications.

Addressing Industry Challenges

Product oriented organizations rely on suppliers and business partners as extensions of their operations. In recent years, the supply chain has experienced increasing pressure from strict compliance regulations, new sustainability initiatives, and an increased focus on transparency. For example, the Digital Product Passport initiative in the European Union strives to promote sustainability and sourcing transparency by mandating tracking and reporting guidelines for a range of industries starting in 2026. Many organizations struggle to meet these demands due to outdated systems, limited visibility into partner information, and inconsistent communication with supply chain partners.

Gartner Analyst Sohard Aggarwal said “As sustainability continues to be a high priority for manufacturers, retailers and regulators, manufacturers are becoming increasingly reliant on sustainability data from their suppliers. Suppliers contribute the highest impact to products and the impact is indirect for the buyer. These impacts, such as working conditions (labor rights, wages) and Scope 3 emissions, are the most challenging because they are external to manufacturers and their personal impact.[1]”

Streamlined Supplier Collaboration with Aras’ Unified Secure Environment

Aras’ Supplier Management Solutions empower organizations to collaborate more effectively with suppliers and OEMs via a unified secured environment, allowing all users access to a single set of processes and data that is up to date. By facilitating communication, data sharing, and connectivity across the full lifecycle of product development, organizations can achieve better visibility, data analytics, and efficiency. They can also reduce inventory and overhead costs, while improving quality control.

“The integration of Supplier Management Solutions with Aras Innovator offers manufacturers a holistic approach to managing the entire product lifecycle, from design and development to procurement and production,” said John Sperling, SVP of Product Management, Aras. “By leveraging automation, collaboration, and data-driven insights, our customers can achieve greater efficiency and agility in managing their business while addressing compliance and sustainability objectives across product lifecycles.”

Key Features and Benefits

Controlled Access: Provides secure, remote access to relevant PLM information for suppliers and OEMs. This reduces program delays and ensures timely enhanced communication and trust between all users.

Streamlined Communication: Facilitates bi-directional communication and threaded discussions between organizations and suppliers, resulting in quicker, better and transparent decision making. Inform suppliers of risks, changes to shipping addresses or company policies by sending Buyer Notices.

Configurable Applications: Customized mobile-optimized web applications to meet specific business needs and support processes, improving flexibility, productivity and performance.

Document Sharing: Allows sharing of relevant supplier documents such as CAD files and product specifications to all stakeholders trusting in one source of truth. This results in improved pricing, timing and quality from suppliers.

Platform Security and Compliance: Ensures a secure, traceable bi-directional exchange of information between supply chain partners. With automated processes for supplier quality and risk management, organizations can effectively address compliance issues and regulatory risks, maintaining consistent quality standards across the supply chain.

Measure Supplier Performance: Monitor supplier performance with supplier scorecards allowing Buyers to compare and make more informed sourcing decisions. Issue suppliers corrective action requests (SCARs) and track progress through collaborative workflows.