ESL Data Strips: An indispensable tool for retailers looking to stay competitive in a dynamic market

The retail landscape is forever evolving, with new retailers entering the market every year. Between 2022 and 2023, the UK saw just over 800,000 new business created. With so much competition on the high street, it is imperative that retailers look at ways to stay ahead of the curve and thrive. For Harrison, a leading Point of Sale partner, ESL Data Strips, coupled with electronic shelf-edge labels, have the potential to reshape the way retailers operate, providing an efficient, modern solution to pricing and product information display.



Charles Bedford, Managing Director of Harrison said: “ESLs have been a staple in retail establishments across Europe for quite some time, but their adoption has been gaining momentum recently. Leading grocers have initiated trials or deployed electronic shelf-edge labels across their stores, drawn by the undeniable advantages of a system that allows prices to be updated instantly. This dynamic pricing capability not only saves time but also offers flexibility in responding to market changes swiftly.



“One of the standout features of electronic shelf-edge labels is their capacity to convey comprehensive product information in a concise and easily readable format. Unlike traditional paper tickets, ESLs can accommodate extensive data, enabling retailers to provide customers with valuable details about products, promotions, and nutritional information. This enhances the overall shopping experience and empowers consumers to make informed choices.



“Furthermore, ESLs are not limited to merely displaying prices and product information. Some advanced systems can optimise inventory management by guiding employees through the picking and packing process for online orders. These systems illuminate a clear route, streamlining the fulfilment process and reducing errors, which is especially crucial in the booming e-commerce sector.”



However, the adoption of shelf edge technology in the has not been without its challenges. The prohibitive cost of implementing such systems across large retail estates with hundreds of stores has been a deterrent for some.



Bedford continued: “Despite the initial hurdles, ESLs are gradually gaining ground in the market, driven by the evident advantages they offer. Retailers are recognising the long-term benefits of reducing manual price changes, improving accuracy, and enhancing the shopping experience for their customers. As the technology evolves and becomes more accessible, it is only a matter of time before ESLs become a standard feature in stores.



“Electronic Shelf-Edge Labels, complemented by ESL Data Strips, are already starting to revolutionise the retail landscape. The ability to swiftly adjust prices, provide comprehensive product information, and streamline operations make ESLs an indispensable tool for retailers looking to stay competitive in a dynamic market. While challenges remain, the momentum behind ESL adoption suggests that these innovative labels are here to stay, promising a more efficient and customer-centric future for retail businesses”, concluded Bedford.



For more information about ESL Data Strips please visit: https://www.harrisonretail.com/

Likewise, Harrison will be at EuroCIS in Dusseldorf, between February 27th – February 29th, 2024, displaying its ESL products. For more information on how to attend please see here: https://www.eurocis-tradefair.com/