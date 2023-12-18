First In Line: FreightWise Celebrates Kuebix's First New Client Win Post Acquisition

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2023 -- FreightWise announces its first new customer win after acquiring the Kuebix cloud-based transportation management platform (TMS) in November. FreightWise is a logistics technology and managed services company founded in 2015 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., a Nashville suburb.

Hunt Advantage Group, LLC has chosen the Kuebix TMS to help manage its freight processes and reduce shipping costs. Hunt Advantage Group, LLC, is a Master Distributor of the Hunt Brothers Pizza® brand. Through one of the brand's founding distributors, Pizza Wholesale of Lexington, along with B&C Sales, F. Hunt Enterprises, and Zafar Enterprises, they deliver wholesale pizza products across 21 states to over 4,200 customers, primarily convenience stores.

"We chose the Kuebix TMS because of its full truckload capabilities and powerful accounting tools," noted Hunt Advantage Group, LLC Supply Chain Senior Manager Erik Stensland. "Our team will benefit from the visibility and communication tools offered within the platform, and our customers will benefit from additional tracking capabilities and faster load tendering."

Kuebix TMS manages over $615M of freight annually for the retail and food industries.

"FreightWise acquired Kuebix because it's a powerful platform that can adapt to the needs of small, midsize, and large shippers and has a robust multi-modal carrier network. The fact that Hunt Advantage Group quickly adopted it confirms what we knew after conducting our due diligence: Kuebix is a relevant, viable, and growing TMS. That's why we invested in its customer base and are working to evolve and expand the platform," said FreightWise CEO Chris Cochran.

As previously announced by FreightWise, all existing features and functionality on both the Kuebix and FreightWise TMS platforms will continue to be supported. FreightWise plans to eventually integrate its managed service and back-end accounting offerings into the Kuebix TMS, providing customers with additional options to streamline and save on freight.

About FreightWise:

FreightWise was founded to fill a gap in the transportation space by providing a SaaS platform that solves challenges in clients' visibility, optimization, manual processes, and cost. By leveraging technology, innovation, agile development, and industry expertise, the product tightly integrates with clients' existing infrastructure to reduce time, money, and resources spent on shipping. FreightWise serves clients in all verticals, in all states, and of all sizes. More information is available at http://www.freightwisellc.com.