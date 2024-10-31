Five-way merger in material handling forms Systems in Motion co.

Five material handling companies have merged into a single entity, forming an Elgin, Illinois-based company called “Systems in Motion” that will function as a tier-one, turnkey material handling integrator, the members said.
The initiative is the culmination of the companies’ close working relationship for the past five years and represents their unified strength. “We recognized that going to market under a cadre of names was not helping our customers understand our complete turn-key services and approach,” Scott Lee, CEO of Systems in Motion, said in a release. “Operating as one voice, and one company, Systems in Motion will move forward to continue offering superior industrial automation.”
Systems in Motion provides material handling systems for warehousing, fulfillment, distribution, and manufacturing companies. The firm plans to complete a rebranded web site in January of 2025.