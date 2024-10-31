Skip to content
Logistics gives back: October 2024

Here’s our monthly roundup of some of the charitable works and donations by companies in the material handling and logistics space.

DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffOct 31, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
For the past seven years, third-party service provider ODW Logistics has provided logistics support for the Pelotonia Ride Weekend, a campaign to raise funds for cancer research at The Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center–Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute. As in the past, ODW provided inventory management services and transportation for the riders’ bicycles at this year’s event. In all, some 7,000 riders and 3,000 volunteers participated in the ride weekend.


Dematic FIRST Scholarship program

Photo courtesy of Dematic

For the past four years, automated solutions provider Dematic has helped support students pursuing careers in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields with its FIRST Scholarship program, conducted in partnership with the corporate nonprofit FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology). This year’s scholarship recipients include Aman Amjad of Brookfield, Wisconsin, and Lily Hoopes of Bonney Lake, Washington, who were each awarded $5,000 to support their post-secondary education. Dematic also awarded $1,000 scholarships to another 10 students.

Motive, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered integrated operations platform, has launched an initiative with PGA Tour pro Jason Day to support the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF). For every birdie Day makes on tour, Motive will make a contribution to the NSF, which provides support for warriors, veterans, and their families. Fans can contribute to the mission by purchasing a Jason Day Tour Edition hat at https://malbongolf.com/products/m-9189-blk-wht-black-motive-rope-hat.

MTS Logistics Inc., a New York-based freight forwarding and logistics company, raised more than $120,000 for autism awareness and acceptance at its 14th annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism. All proceeds from the June event were donated to New Jersey-based nonprofit Spectrum Works, which provides job training and opportunities for young adults with autism.

voting stickers for election results analysis

Report: Manufacturing leaders should think beyond November election

U.S. manufacturing leaders should think beyond November and focus on responsiveness for building long-term success regardless of who occupies the Oval Office in 2025, according to a report from Propel Software about uncertainty on business conditions as the presidential election approaches.

Regardless of the elected administration, the future likely holds significant changes for trade, taxes, and regulatory compliance. As a result, it’s crucial that U.S. businesses avoid making decisions contingent on election outcomes, and instead focus on resilience, agility, and growth, according to California-based Propel, which provides a product value management (PVM) platform for manufacturing, medical device, and consumer electronics industries.

shopper survey peak 2024 rakuten

Rakuten: shoppers do not plan to increase their 2024 holiday spend

An overwhelming majority (81%) of shoppers do not plan to increase their holiday spend this year over last year, revealing a significant disconnect between retail marketers and shoppers in the weeks before peak season, according to online shopping platform provider Rakuten.

That result flies in the face of high confidence levels from retailers who have been delaying their marketing spend, as 79% of marketers are optimistic they will reach holiday sales objectives, and 65% are timing their spend as late as November.

autonomous forklift from third wave automation

Third Wave Automation gains $27 million backing for its autonomous forklifts

The autonomous high-reach forklift maker Third Wave Automation plans to expand its manufacturing and support future technology development following a $27 million round of financing led by Toyota’s growth fund, the firm said today.

The “series C” round was led by Toyota division Woven Capital, with additional participation from Innovation Endeavors, Norwest Venture Partners, and Qualcomm Ventures. It brings California-based Third Wave to $97 million in total capital raised.

Software firm launches initiative to advance women in supply chain tech

Women in supply chain tech don’t always have it easy. That’s particularly true when it comes to building a career in the male-dominated field, where they may face gender bias, limited advancement opportunities, and a lack of mentorship and support.

In a bid to address the problem, the Dallas-based AI (artificial intelligence) software platform provider o9 has launched a professional community that aims to promote gender equality within the supply chain and digital tech industries. Named after Minerva, the Roman goddess of wisdom, strategy, and mentorship, thegroup is open to all women who work in the supply chain and digital technology sectors, and hold leadership roles within their organizations.

Red Gold Tomatoes truck

You say “tomato” … I say “transformation”

Some of Americans’ favorite condiments include ketchup, salsa, barbecue sauce, and sriracha. Toppings like marinara and pizza sauce are popular as well. The common denominator here is the tomato, and food producers need many tons of them to make these and other tasty products.

One of those producers is Red Gold, an Elwood, Indiana, company whose brands include Red Gold, Redpack, Tuttorosso, Sacramento, Vine Ripe, and Huy Fong. The company works with more than 30 family-owned Midwestern farms to source sustainably managed crops.

