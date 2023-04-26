TXS Has new location in Orlando FL

Our New Facility in Orlando FL is conveniently located in Central Florida 2 miles from Orlando International Airport and nearly highway 528. Our premium full-service yards must be fully vetted by TXS Inc. Our reviews require confirmation that the facility has 24/7 access. Either gate guard staffed entry, residential security personnel or coded keypad entry. The yard must be fully fenced, CCTV with a 30-90 day recorded loop, trash disposal, lighting, restrooms (either fixed or portable) assigned-dedicated parking for fleets, a commercial surface materiel or concrete/asphalt, dust control (where needed) and snow removal ( 3 inches or more). We also ask that a daily yard inventory is provided and the ability to offer overages when occasionally necessary for surges in fleet monthly contracted numbers.

If you don't find the Location you need, PLEASE CALL US. Our contact details is in our flyers below.

We are experts at finding new locations for our transportation client