RoadOne adds Ace Transport Miami LLC to its national network

Randolph, Massachusetts, April 18, 2023 - RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, warehouse, and logistics services company, announces today its acquisition of Ace Transport Miami LLC, an intermodal and transload service provider in Miami, Florida. Going forward the company will become a division of RoadOne known as Ace IntermodaLogistics.

Ace is a top-5 logistics and transportation carrier in the Miami market, with 70 drivers serving the Southern Florida market and a fleet of 300 company-owned chassis that provide shippers with added value by ensuring chassis are available when needed. Ace has established itself as a niche provider handling overweight loads out of PortMiami and Port Everglades, and is one of the few carriers that handles overweight containers in the Southern Florida market today. Additionally, the company's 100,410 sq ft warehouse in Miami supports transload and distribution services for import and export freight moving through the busy PortMiami and Port Everglades.

This acquisition is a significant milestone for RoadOne IntermodaLogistics as it increases its overall Florida service network, with Miami being the 10th largest port in the U.S., and Port Everglades the 12th ranked port in the U.S. This expansion is an important addition to RoadOne’s network as it continues to complete its overall national scope of logistics services covering every major port in Florida, and now has the capability to offer dedicated logistics and distribution services to the busy Miami market.

Rudy Alvarez, Founder and Owner of Ace Transport Miami LLC, and his brother, David Alvarez, VP of Operations, will remain as shareholders in RoadOne IntermodaLogistics and continue to run the day-to-day operations of the company, working alongside the RoadOne team.

“It’s a thrill to join the RoadOne organization. In today’s competitive market, we know that as part of RoadOne we will have the resources necessary to continue our strong growth and provide optimal logistics and distribution solutions to support our customers supply chain needs,” said Rudy Alvarez, Founder and Owner of Ace Transport Miami LLC.

This new Southern Florida presence enables RoadOne to enhance its collaboration with industry partners in the region and service new customers, as well as offer its existing customers a new Southeast service option with a key gateway for imports and exports between the U.S and Latin America.

"Welcome Ace Transport Miami LLC to our family of companies," said Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics. "We are confident that Ace's strong market presence, differentiated service portfolio and niche position handling overweight loads will complement RoadOne's existing capabilities and enable us to better serve the transportation needs of our customers."

Ridgemont Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm, recently announced the recapitalization of RoadOne, alongside RoadOne’s co-founders and Nonantum Capital Partners. This transaction provides RoadOne with significant capital for growth to support strategic acquisitions and continued investment in technology and platform operations.