Baridun Listed on Arkansas’ 40 Under 40

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— Ajit Baridun has been selected as a 40 Under 40 honoree by Arkansas Business for 2023. The publication annually features Arkansas professionals “who are making a significant impact” on their companies and communities. The honorees are nominated by readers of the magazine and then chosen by its editors.

Baridun has been with Hytrol since 2018 and is currently the Director of Business Development, Key Accounts.

“I am truly honored to be listed as one of Arkansas’s 40 Under 40 honorees.” Baridun said. “I appreciate all of the support I have received personally and professionally, from my family at home and Hytrol, to get me where I am today.”

“Ajit’s positivity and work ethic is felt both in the office as well as the community. I am not surprised at all that he would be added to this prestigious list, and we know that we are fortunate to have him with us,” said Hytrol’s Chief Revenue Officer Mitch Smith.

Arkansas Business will host an event honoring the 40 Under 40 on June 13 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.



About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.