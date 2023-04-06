ABB introduces new compact all-compatible machinery drives

ABB, a global leader in technology and innovation, is introducing the ACS180 machinery drive to the North American market. The newest entry in ABB’s low voltage AC drives portfolio, the ACS180 provides user-friendly, reliable, and energy-efficient motor and process control, keeping systems running smoothly while saving time and money over the product’s lifecycle.

“ABB’s ACS180 is an affordable and simple-to-integrate drive option that exceeds performance and reliability expectations for its class,” said Adam Bainbridge, ABB product manager. “It provides superior motor control for conveyors, pumps, fans, mixers, and compressors, in a wide variety of industry sectors, including food and beverage, textiles, material handling, and commercial applications. It’s everything you need and nothing you don’t.”

The ACS180, which is part of ABB’s all-compatible drives portfolio, is designed with machine builders in mind. As with its big brother, the ACS380, it greatly simplifies drive selection, commissioning, operation and maintenance and offers scalability without adding complexity. Both provide excellent motor control support and their performance meets demanding load profile requirements, providing high torque even at low speed. In addition, the ACS380 adds closed-loop encoder support to the machinery drive family.

Machinery integration can be easily attained with the ACS180, by using built-in Modbus RTU protocol or digital/analog input and output control connections. In addition, the ACS380 supports many other protocols. ABB’s machinery drive family uniquely offers both scalar and vector control to ensure accuracy throughout the speed range. With all essential machinery requirements, including safety, integrated into the design, the ACS180 is optimized for compact machines. It has a broad power range and provides size uniformity ideal for space savings when integrating in panels. It’s a member of the all-compatible drive family, which means that is has the same, easy to use, interface and parameter structure. As with all ABB drives, reliability is at its core. It minimizes air flow through electronics and includes coated circuit boards to ensure reliable operation and maximized uptime. The ACS180 enables your journey toward more efficient machines, supporting a variety of motor types, including induction, permanent magnet synchronous, and synchronous reluctance motors (SynRM).



ACS180 complies with local and global standards, and has global warranty, technical support and service. Its graphical icons provide straightforward operation and reduce the need for translation for OEMs selling machines into global markets.

To learn more about ABB’s full-line of all-compatible, low voltage machinery drives including the ACS180, visit https://new.abb.com/drives.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com