AFS Logistics recognized in recent Gartner® Market Guide reports

SHREVEPORT, La. (March 20, 2023) – AFS Logistics (afs.net) announces its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in two recent reports from Gartner®, which delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, including expert guidance and tools to enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s most critical priorities. AFS was included in the 2023 Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment (FAP) Providers and 2023 Market Guide for Benchmarking Services for Transportation Rates and Logistics Performance.

Gartner bases its selections for these guides on the opinions of its analysts, vendor surveys and references that validate FAP solutions provider claims or solution capabilities. However, this is not an exhaustive list or analysis of vendors in this market. The Gartner report notes that FAP services, “have expanded in recent years and now frequently utilize deep analytics and supply chain consulting expertise to provide customers with key insights from their freight spend data.”

AFS Logistics has a dedicated analytics team that provides insights that help individual customers and the industry as a whole navigate a rapidly changing transportation market. In March of 2022, AFS acquired Canadian FAP company DTA Services, creating the largest freight bill auditing company in Canada.

“Today’s shippers face a host of challenges, like rate fluctuations, capacity constraints and difficulties controlling and getting visibility into freight spend,” says Scott Matthews, President, Freight Audit and Payment, AFS. “Ultimately, our goal is to facilitate a fair transaction on both sides and keep business moving as efficiently as possible. While some may view FAP as a commodity, the industry is becoming increasingly advanced and the services provided are critical to enabling shippers to excel. We appreciate Gartner recognizing us in its 2023 Market Guide on FAP.”

Gartner also named AFS Logistics in its 2023 Market Guide for Benchmarking Services for Transportation Rates and Logistics Performance. Transportation spend continues to be one of the highest of all logistics costs for many industries. The report states that “Gartner has seen a surge in inquiries for rate and performance benchmarks in response to the pandemic and the subsequent volatility in transportation and logistics markets. As a result, many vendors are growing their portfolios or entering the market as new providers.”

In recent years, the quarterly TD Cowen/AFS Freight Index notes significant change in transportation costs, with growth driven by supply and demand imbalances and carrier pricing actions.

“Market dynamics can make it so that shippers have a hard time knowing where they stand relative to their transportation costs,” says AFS Logistics CEO Tom Nightingale. “AFS fills that knowledge gap to help them take back control of their shipping costs, with an accurate, relevant and timely view of the market and strategic analysis to help get the most out of rate negotiations.”

Gartner expert opinion objectivity disclaimer*

GARTNER is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or internationally and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About AFS Logistics

AFS Logistics helps more than 1,800 companies across more than 35 countries drive sustained savings and operational improvements, while turning their logistics operations into competitive, customer-centric differentiators. As a non-asset based and non-asset biased 3PL, AFS provides a range of logistics services, featuring freight and parcel audit, parcel cost management, LTL cost management and transportation management, which includes freight brokerage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1982 and employing a team of more than 380 logistics teammates in eight major locations across the U.S. and Canada, AFS is regularly part of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. To learn more, visit www.afs.net.