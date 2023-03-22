Zebra’s new environmental sensors increase supply chain visibility

Zebra Technologies Corp. is showcasing a new line of environmental sensors, saying they increase supply chain visibility for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries. The full solution—including the new ZS300 sensor, ZB200 Bridge and Android Sensor Discovery app—provides cloud-based visibility into environmental factors like temperature monitoring and moisture detection for manufacturers, wholesalers, and transportation and logistics operators.According to Zebra, the customizable sensors can be repeatedly configured to meet specific temperature requirements throughout the life of the battery, approximately 12 months. The connected ZS300 datalogger uses high-performance, Bluetooth Low Energy v5.2 signals for easy access to data, reading through packages, containers, and vehicles for efficient data capture without manual intervention. (Zebra, www.zebra.com)
Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing