Supply Chain Short Takes: Zebra Technologies – Is it time for a new fulfillment automated mobile robot solution?

Cody Upp, director of sales, marketing, and solutions design at Zebra Technologies, speaks with DC Velocity's David Maloney about why the supply chain industry needs a new fulfillment automated mobile robot solution (AMR). They discuss the dynamics in the industry that drive the need for new and different types of AMRs and what specific market segments are addressed with Zebra Robotics Automation solutions. Cody and Dave also define Zebra's Team Intelligence product and what makes it different than other AMR collaborative picking robot solutions.

Sponsored by