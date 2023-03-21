Vanderlande showcases goods-to-person picking solution

This week at ProMat 2023, Vanderlande explores the theme of “Warehousing Answered” by showcasing and discussing the challenges shaping warehousing and the transformative ideas and solutions empowering dynamic retailers, e-commerce, and omnichannel businesses to transform their materials handling operations.

Vanderlande is showcasing Fastpick, the company’s advanced suite of goods-to-person picking solutions that empower distribution centers (DCs) to address greater SKU volumes, faster throughput and increased order accuracy. Products within the Fastpick suite on display include:

GtP 2.0: The second generation of Vanderlande’s modular workstations dramatically simplifies picking operations. Leveraging the benefits of 1:1 picking and exceptional ergonomics, it's designed to improve pick performance while reducing errors and training. This solution also improves efficiency and accuracy all while helping organizations mitigate scarce labor resources, the company says. At ProMat, Vanderlande offers a demonstration of its workstation integrated with a robotic piece-picking arm from RightHand Robotics.

Adapto: A roaming shuttle automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS), ADAPTO’s advanced sorting and sequencing capabilities work with a variety of cartons, trays, and totes of different sizes. Adapto enables materials handling operations to reduce the footprint of their facilities, while increasing storage densities and optimizing the movement and speed of inventory.

Additionally, international consumer behaviorist Ken Hughes will also deliver a series of interactive thought-leadership keynotes at the booth that will explore modern consumer values that impact future-proof warehouse operations.