Drivewyze Adds Pennsylvania to Bypass Network

PLANO, Texas, March 13, 2023 – Drivewyze, a technology leader with innovative safety and productivity solutions for fleets, drivers, and transportation agencies, has announced that Pennsylvania has become the latest state to offer its PreClear weigh station bypass service. It joins 45 other states and provinces in the Drivewyze network with more than 880 sites and bypass opportunities. Drivewyze is the leading platform in connected truck services and operator of the largest public-private weigh station bypass network in North America.



“This is a key new state in our network and we’re ecstatic to now have Pennsylvania on board,” said Brian Heath, CEO of Drivewyze. “Pennsylvania is a major thoroughfare for freight transport, and this will give our PreClear customers additional opportunities for bypass – saving time and money, while allowing drivers to pull more miles.”



Unlike other states, Pennsylvania has 37 inspection locations that are either at rest areas or welcome centers at state borders. Most are located along the 23 interstates within the Pennsylvania highway system. The mobile platform for Drivewyze allows law enforcement to utilize inspection bypass at all locations where inspections can take place.



“Inspection officers in Pennsylvania rotate where inspections take place – sites are not operated on a fixed schedule,” said Heath. “Since our system is mobile and can ‘go with’ inspection officers, it allows the state to offer our bypass service wherever inspections are taking place.”



Some of the key routes include I-80, which is a major commerce interstate that starts in San Francisco and goes all the way through Pennsylvania and into New Jersey. Drivewyze has sites in Pennsylvania covering the three locations going eastbound, and the two headed westbound.



Another major thoroughfare – I-79 – through western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, makes up part of the corridor to Buffalo, New York, and the Canadian border, and is covered with five new Pennsylvania Drivewyze sites northbound, and four sites southbound.



“Inspection bypass is a great service offering for our members and it’s something trucking companies have been asking for,” said Rebecca Oyler, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association. “With congestion and other delays, bypass gives truckers the opportunity to stay on the road, keeping deliveries flowing, while allowing enforcement the opportunity to inspect trucks that truly do need inspecting. We’re pleased that Drivewyze and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are working together to provide this service.”



According to Heath, the industry average for time spent at a weigh station, or inspection site, is five minutes, and up to an hour or more if a truck is pulled in for inspection. “Depending on a carrier’s safety scores, trucks can receive a bypass the majority of the time,” said Heath. “Inspection site bypass is one of the easiest ways for fleets and drivers to reduce downtime and operational costs.”



About Drivewyze Inc.:



Drivewyze Inc. is a leader in the transportation technology industry that builds innovative solutions for commercial vehicle fleets, drivers, and transportation infrastructure owners and operators. Drivewyze delivers best-in-class in-cab services to commercial truck fleets and drivers, like Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service and Drivewyze Safety+ proactive safety alerts. Drivewyze infrastructure services provide solutions to state agencies, including Smart Roadside commercial vehicle enforcement (CVE) electronic screening, Central Park truck parking management, and Smart Roadways connected truck solutions.

