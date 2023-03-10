Globe Tracker enables IoT on reefers for Maritima Alisea

Globe Tracker, a leader in IoT tracking and monitoring solutions for logistics assets, have deployed IoT devices installed on reefer containers to one of the premier ocean carriers involved in the perishable trade in Spain, Maritima Alisea.

With a modern fleet of 45’ refrigerated containers, Maritima Alisea is the premier choice for movement of reefer cargoes within Spain. With seven offices in Spain, the company offers services between the Spanish peninsula to the Canary Archipelago.

“We were pleased to be chosen by Maritima Alisea to supply our advanced telematics solution for their reefer fleet. Real time connectivity at every point in the supply chain is not only needed but required in today’s global economy,” says John Harnett, Vice President Sales, Globe Tracker.

The move re-enforces a market trend for many maritime shipping companies to implement new technologies as the industry heads towards further automation and digitalization. Perishables are the perfect application for this remote monitoring technology as it not only provides streamlined 24/7/365 visibility for the shipments, but can also improve compliance, improve food safety and creates a platform for future advances in food transportation.

About Globe Tracker ApS

Globe Tracker is a privately held Danish company revolutionizing global supply chain visibility. Globe Tracker specializes supply chain tracking, monitoring and cutting-edge sensor technology providing true end-to-end supply chain visibility. Globe Tracker has offices in Denmark, USA, Iceland, Faroe Islands and Canada. For more information: www.globetracker.com

About Maritime Alisea

Marítima Alisea, dedicated to the maritime traffic of perishable goods in the Iberian Peninsula, is part of Alonso Group logistics division. An international holding made up of more than 135 companies with a presence on five continents. For more information: www.maritima-alisea.es