Pacline Conveyors Announces New Robotics and Automation Division

Pacline Conveyors is excited to announce the launch of its new Robotics and Automation division, which will focus on integrating Pacline conveyor systems and robotics to offer a greater scope of turnkey solutions for valued distributors, integrators, and end-users. The Robotics and Automation division has its own dedicated facility and will provide efficient concepting, design engineering, project management, on-site support, and installation throughout North America. Pacline will continue to offer stand-alone conveyor products to distributors and integrators who supply robotics/automation themselves and for projects that do not require robotic integration.

“We are excited to be launching our new Robotics and Automation department. With the increased demand for automation in the material handling industry, it was a natural progression to start designing turnkey automation solutions for our customers,” said Karl Scholz, President of Pacline Conveyors.

In addition, the company will unveil its latest innovation at the upcoming ProMat Show in Chicago, IL, on March 20-23rd. Pacline Conveyors will showcase a robot loading and unloading system for empty cartons onto an overhead conveyor, designed to increase efficiency, reduce labor costs, and improve safety in warehouse and distribution center operations. The system will use the signature PAC-LINE™ enclosed track conveyor in conjunction with a cobot utilizing a vacuum generator and suction-cup-based end effector for loading and unloading empty cartons onto and from an overhead conveyor.

Attendees of the ProMat Show will have the opportunity to see the robot loading and unloading system in action at booth S2495, meet the Pacline team, and learn more about automating operations. For more information, visit: https://www.pacline.com/solutions/robotics/

About Pacline Conveyors



For over 40 years, Pacline Conveyors has been designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing high-quality overhead and floor chain conveyor systems. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Pacline offers a wide range of products and services to meet the material handling needs of various industries.