Evans Opens the Year With New Executive Appointments

Evans Transportation Services Inc. today announced several new executive appointments. John Conrad, who was previously chief commercial officer, now serves as the company’s chief revenue officer. Phil Wenzell was promoted from senior vice president to chief network officer. With the promotion of Conrad, Charles Miller now serves as the company’s chief commercial officer.

As chief commercial officer, Miller oversees and leads the company’s commercial operations and functions, including groups across managed operations, yield management, technology and solutions engineering. Prior to Evans, he spent 18 years in warehousing, over-the-road operations, dedicated contract, supply chain consultation and other transportation management positions. Officials say Miller has been an integral part of the Evans team since 2013, where he continues to focus his energy on driving innovation, improving the customer experience and finding and developing great partners to help Evan’s outstanding customers.

“Our growth has been a really positive note but our Best Place to Work awards feel like the real achievement,” Miller says. “As automated as this industry is, it's still a people business. It's a relationship business. Relationships with our teammates and our customers are really the driving force behind our success. I couldn't be more excited to find better ways to do that.”

As chief revenue officer, officials describe Conrad as a natural problem solver and relationship builder who thrives on the non-stop challenges that define the logistics industry. Conrad has been in the transportation management industry for over 16 years, including at CH Robinson and Kenco, before joining Evans in 2014. He was part of the team that defined Evans’ guiding values: integrity, positivity, passion, communication and trust. In his new role, he helps to solve transportation challenges and leads a team of professionals who create customized logistics solutions to keep the company’s partners moving. Conrad graduated from Wheaton College, where he studied business and economics.

Wenzell joined the Evans team in the spring of 2021, bringing with him over a decade of experience in the truckload market. Since that time, he has focused on building dynamic team structures. Officials say he is a creative leader who believes in autonomy, transparent feedback and a solid commitment to customers and carrier partners. Through his unique perspective, officials say he has worked to bring structure, accountability and elevated service to Evans’ office in Burnsville, Minn. Wenzell studied business management at Valparaiso University, where he received his undergraduate degree and an accelerated master’s degree in Business Administration.

“I’m very excited about the elevation to chief network officer,” Wenzell says. “We’ve seen tremendous growth over the past couple of years and it’s because everything starts and ends with the Evans Experience. That drew me to Evans and keeps me excited to come to work each day.”

“With the newest promotions and additions to our executive team, we’ve never been better equipped to propel the Evans Experience to the next level,” says Jason Mansur, president of Evans. “John, Charles, Phil—they’ve made their marks on this company in more ways than we can begin to share, and I can’t think of any better team to have for the years ahead.”