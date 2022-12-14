5-Inch RAMGuard Column Guards for Outrigger Protection

RAMGuardTM rack column protectors are now available in a low profile 5-Inch height for columns with the bottom pallet positions raised off the floor (food storage), and storage applications where forklifts with outriggers can impact rack columns. These short column guards fit most 3-inch-wide column sections and are available with a high-visibility durable hook and loop strap.

Unlike lightweight plastic guards, these 12 and 5-inch RAMGuards are molded of solid energy absorbing rubber with a “U-shaped” steel insert along with force distributing rubber voids. The RAMGuard absorbs significantly more energy during impact than most column protection devices offered today.

Now one of the fastest growing column protectors on the market, RAMGuard provides superior rack column

protection by dissipating more impact energy and better distributing impact forces than other commonly used

guards. In fact, frontal impact test data shows the RAMGuard reduces impact stress levels in the column as much as 72%. The RAMGuard performs equally well for both frontal and 45-degree impacts. Test results are available at www.TheRamGuard.com.

Advantages:

- Protects rack structures from frontal, angled and side impacts

- Significantly lowers impact damage to pallet rack columns

- Snaps onto the column for easy installation, no drilling or anchors required

- Endures many impacts with no loss of performance

- Significantly outperforms most plastic guards commonly used today

Available in 5 and 12-inch heights, RAMGuards snap on to rolled-formed and structural columns 3-inches wide and 1-5/8 to 3-inches deep. RAMGuardTM is proudly made in the USA.

Contact: Brian Boals | beboals@ridgurak.com | 630.715.0745 sales@theramguard.com | 814.347.1174