Logistics Plus Opens Two New Offices in Poland

ERIE, PA (November 22, 2022) – Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce that it has opened two new offices in Poland. One office is in Katowice, and the other is in Gdańsk. Logistics Plus has an existing third office in Rzeszow that opened in 1999.

Long-time employee Pawel Wronski manages the Logistics Plus Rzeszow office. The new Katowice office will be managed by Ola Kenig, who will oversee all of the “LP Poland” general operations. The new office in Gdańsk will be managed by Slawek Michalak, who will lead all special projects within the region.

“We feel like eventually, the (Ukrainian) conflict will end, and when it does, we want to be in a position to help with rebuilding efforts right away,”‘ said Gretchen Seth, senior vice president for Logistics Plus. “Both offices give us more capabilities and flexibility within the region. Gdańsk is a major port city which will also help us move shipments into Ukraine.”

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. Jim Berlin founded the company nearly 26 years ago in Erie, PA. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With its trademark Passion For Excellence™, Logistics Plus employees put the 'plus' in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

