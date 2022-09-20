S&H Systems Joins Zebra Technologies’ PartnerConnect Program

S&H Systems, a full-service systems integration company that focuses on intelligent automation, today announced its participation in the award-winning Zebra® PartnerConnect program. S&H Systems is focused on using Zebra products for clients who need rapid-response, omni channel and ecommerce order fulfillment; and on-demand manufacturing technologies, specifically using the Fetch range of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR’s).

By participating in Zebra’s PartnerConnect program, S&H Systems gains access to an innovative portfolio, along with comprehensive training and extensive marketing, sales and technical benefits. S&H Systems chose to join Zebra’s PartnerConnect program for its smart robotic solutions, core values of being a responsive company, speed to market, and competitive pricing positions.

“As a PartnerConnect member, S&H Systems now has access to industry-leading solutions, training and tools that will allow us to collaborate with Zebra’s global partner network and better meet the needs of our clients,” said Jeff Roberts, Chief Revenue Officer. “The PartnerConnect program makes it easier for us to differentiate ourselves while working together with Zebra to give a performance edge to our front line of business.”

The Zebra PartnerConnect program is designed to evolve the best of Zebra’s inclusive channel ecosystem, addressing the needs of distributors, resellers, solution partners, independent software vendors (ISVs), systems integrators (SIs), and technology alliance partners, providing opportunities for growth, and meeting customer and market demands.