Zebra adds AI features to machine vision software

Zebra Technologies has added AI features to its machine vision software for manufacturers, saying the technology provides deep learning capabilities for complex visual inspection use cases.

The move is a reaction to Zebra’s research showing that 61% of manufacturing leaders globally expect AI to drive growth by 2029, according to Zebra’s “2024 Manufacturing Vision Study.” Likewise, another Zebra report on AI in the automotive industry found that AI, such as deep learning, is being used across the automotive supply chain, but users want their AI doing more.

In response to those industry needs, Zebra on Monday said its Aurora software suite with deep learning tools now provides powerful visual inspection solutions for machine and line builders, engineers, programmers and data scientists in the automotive, electronics and semiconductor, food and beverage, and packaging industries.

“Manufacturers across many industries face longstanding quality issues and new challenges with advances in materials and sectors such as automotive and electronics,” Donato Montanari, Vice President and General Manager, Machine Vision, Zebra Technologies, said in a release. “They are looking for new solutions that complement and expand their current toolbox with AI capabilities needed for more effective visual inspection, particularly in complex use cases.”