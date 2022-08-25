Storage Solutions Announces the Acquisition of EMIT, Inc.

Storage Solutions Inc. (SSI) has acquired EMIT Inc. (EMIT), expanding its capabilities in engineering and conveyor system solutions. The acquisition is ideally aligned with SSI’s strategy to expand its presence in the automation segment to complement its long history of market leadership in storage and material handling products.

EMIT is a controls and automation engineering company specializing in comprehensive turn-key integration of material handling and storage equipment from project conception through design, installation, and commissioning.

Prior to this acquisition, Storage Solutions and EMIT partnered on projects in storage racking and automated conveyor integrations while providing a unified approach to meet customers’ needs.

“We are thrilled to bring along the extensive collective talents and experience that EMIT has developed into the SSI family,” explained Nathan Storey, President of Storage Solutions. “Both teams share similar sensibilities while providing custom-built, data-driven solutions for our clients. EMIT is a great fit for us, and we are likewise with them.”

EMIT was founded as an engineering firm in 2002 in Austin, Texas, expanding with an office in Nashville, Tennessee. EMIT’s team of engineers, project managers, and installation professionals will join the SSI team, continuing to operate out of their respective offices.

“I am excited to formally announce the acquisition of our company as we continue to serve our clients with Storage Solutions’ size, scope, and skill,” explained David Darst, CEO, and Partner of EMIT. “Storage Solutions and EMIT share the same values to assist customers in navigating complex challenges and reaching business goals.” David will remain with SSI and is expected to lead integration efforts of EMIT’s mechanical and controls expertise into SSI’s solution offerings.

This announcement marks the second acquisition for Storage Solutions in 2022. In June, SSI acquired SNC Solutions, an end-to-end provider of pallet racking solutions from design and permitting through delivery and installation with specific expertise in the highly-regulated Southern California market. These acquisitions were driven by the need for warehouses, fulfillment centers, and distribution centers to adapt to an ever-changing supply chain in North America.

Founded in 1978, Storage Solutions has seen the supply chain industry change rapidly and has worked with clients to adjust alongside it by developing innovative solutions in storage, automation, and design. By integrating supply and service, SSI drives efficiencies by managing projects from start to finish. This acquisition will serve to enhance that mission to a greater degree.

Photo (left to right): Nathan Storey (President, Storage Solutions), David Darst (CEO, EMIT Inc.), Eric McDonald (Chief Customer Office, Storage Solutions), Jason Blackney (Vice President of Automation Sales & Engineering, Storage Solutions), Adam Layton (National Accounts Manager, Storage Solutions).