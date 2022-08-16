Carrier Transicold TRUs to Use New Low-GWP Refrigerant

ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 16, 2022 – With significantly reduced global warming potential (GWP), new-generation refrigerant R-452A will become the standard for new Carrier Transicold transport refrigeration units in North America beginning later this year, helping customers improve sustainability profiles and achieve regulatory compliance. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.



“Carrier Transicold truck and trailer refrigeration units have been qualified for R‑452A since 2017, and it has been available as a customer-specified option for several years,” said Bill Maddox, Senior Manager, Product Management, Carrier Transicold. “R‑452A is already standard with some of our newer units, and we’re pleased to expand this standardization to the broader array of Carrier Transicold products, effectively halving the refrigerant GWP of our transport refrigeration offerings.”



Beginning in October, R-452A with a GWP of 2,140, will become the standard refrigerant for all Carrier Transicold models that currently use R-404A, which has a GWP of 3,922.



The timing of the transition will help California customers placing orders for 2023. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) this year approved a measure requiring all new transport refrigeration units placed into service in 2023 to use a refrigerant with a GWP of less than 2,200.



In 2025, Canada will require refrigerants with a GWP of less than 2,200 in new transport refrigeration units, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with the Kigali Agreement of the Montreal Protocol.



Previously, there was a significant cost differential between the new and traditional refrigerants, however over the last several years that has diminished with changing demand and refrigerant production trends, helping to encourage adoption of the more sustainable R-452A.



Maddox added some customers may consider switching refrigerants for units already in service, noting that with relative ease, Carrier Transicold customers can transition newer existing equipment from R-404A to R-452A. Unlike some competitive systems that require replacement of a thermal expansion valve when converting, late-model Carrier Transicold systems – those with an electronic expansion valve – simply require a software upgrade along with purging the R-404A and replacing it with R-452A. On Carrier Transicold truck units and older trailer units that use a mechanical expansion valve, the valve will require a manual adjustment or, in some cases, replacement based on the age of the model.



Standardizing on lower GWP refrigerants is part of Carrier’s commitment to reducing its customers' carbon footprint by more than one gigaton, while also achieving carbon neutral operations by 2030, as outlined in its bold Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Goals.



For more information about R-452A for transport refrigeration applications, turn to the experts within Carrier Transicold’s North America dealer network.

About Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For more than 50 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit Carrier Transicold. Follow Carrier on Twitter: @SmartColdChain, on Facebook at Carrier Transicold Truck/Trailer U.S. & Canada and on LinkedIn at Carrier Transicold Truck Trailer Refrigeration.