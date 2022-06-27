Pfannenberg Highlights PA 1 PATROL Series Sounder for Industrial Safety

Lancaster, NY – Pfannenberg, a leading global manufacturer of thermal management and signaling technologies, highlights the durable PA 1 PATROL Series Sounder, ideal for audible alarm applications on cranes, in mines, mills, and factories, and in other heavy industry.

PA 1 PATROL Series Sounders reach a 105 dB (A) Max sound pressure level through a user controlled rotary volume switch and offer 80 pre-programmed alarm tones with 4 stages for distinctive signaling of specific events. Its electromagnetic sound capsule technology includes a share of low frequency side bands in the acoustic signal for excellent sound penetration of walls and doors for highly effective alarming.

Built to endure harsh environments and any climate, the PA 1 PATROL Series Sounder’s polycarbonate/ABS impact-proof housing achieves an IK08 impact rating. It is also simple and safe to assemble and install, with a captive fastener plus electrical wiring that avoids the need for a 3-hand assembly, providing plug and play functionality. The sturdy PA 1 PATROL Series Sounder features a stay-in-place shape-molded gasket and internal volume control.

Every PA 1 PATROL Series Sounder includes a standard 10-Year Warranty. It can be surface or flush-panel mounted and is available in red or grey housing. Certifications include UL, cUL, MED, CE, VdS, GL, and EN 54-3.

Visit https://www.pfannenbergusa.com/signaling-technologies/audible-alarms/horns-and-sounders/ to learn more.