Yale releases updated videos as part of new operator training program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (June 14, 2022) – Coinciding with National Forklift Safety Day, Yale Materials Handling Corporation just released original training videos as part of the new Yale Operator Training Program. The new videos help high-intensity warehouses take control of their lift truck operator training, using enhanced adult learning techniques to support engagement and comprehension.

Material is divided into shorter sections and broken up with hands-on learning periods to help improve comprehension and keep learners engaged. Updated, modern graphics present critical information in a familiar visual format and at a pace that supports a wide range of adult learner types.

“As warehouse labor turnover reaches nearly 50% annually, getting new hires up and running with comprehensive lift truck training at scale becomes even more essential – but can also be more difficult to manage,” says Evelyn Velasquez-Cuevas, Product Sales and Technical Training Director, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “Our goal with the Yale Operator Training Program is to arm participating dealers with everything they need to relieve the burden on customers’ in-house training resources, speed up operator onboarding processes and help support safety efforts.”

The OSHA lift truck certification process is composed of three parts – formal instruction, practical training and operator evaluation. The video content fulfills most truck-related topics in the formal instruction component of OSHA certification requirements. The videos are available through participating dealers in the nationwide Yale® dealer network, who can also offer additional training to satisfy full certification requirements.

Equipment-specific product orientation videos for Yale® electric narrow aisle warehouse lift trucks are also currently available through the training program, accessible by scanning QR codes on equipment. Operations can also supplement their training with virtual reality forklift simulators from Yale that provide an immersive experience for operators to practice in a realistic, yet controlled environment.

About Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including a growing robotics lineup, Yale® Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale® trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.



Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 8,100 people world-wide.



YALE and PEOPLE. PRODUCTS. PRODUCTIVITY. are trademarks, service marks or registered marks in the United States and certain other jurisdictions.