Arrowhead Systems rebrands following acquisition by Regal Rexnord

The conveyor and palletizer vendor Arrowhead Systems is changing its name to Regal Rexnord Automation Solutions, some seven months after being acquired by the Wisconsin-based e-commerce conveyor systems provider.

Regal Rexnord itself is also a fairly new name in the field, following the October 2021 merger of Regal Beloit Corp. and Rexnord Process and Motion Control.

The rebranded Automation Solutions unit will continue to provide industrial process automation solutions, including conveyors, palletizers, and depalletizers to the food and beverage, aluminum can, and consumer staples (household goods, hygiene products, among others) industries.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company said its customers will see no other changes in company operations, including purchase order and invoicing processes with its three divisions: Arrowhead Conveyor, Busse/SJI palletizer and depalletizer, and A&B Engineering Services.