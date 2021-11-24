Conveyor systems vendor Regal Rexnord acquires Arrowhead Systems

E-commerce conveyor systems vendor Regal Rexnord has acquired Arrowhead Systems, a provider of material and container handling solutions services for the food, beverage, household, personal care, and container manufacturing industries, the companies said Tuesday.

Beloit, Wisconsin-based Regal Rexnord is the new name for the combination of two previous companies, the electric motors, controls, and power generation manufacturer Regal Beloit Corp. and Rexnord Process and Motion Control (PMC). Following their October merger, the two firms said they would use their complementary strengths to provide products in the engineering and manufacturing of power transmission solutions and high-efficiency electric motors and systems.

The combined Regal Rexnord is now continuing to grow through its additional acquisition, buying Randolph, Wisconsin-based Arrowhead Systems, a company that provides industrial process automation solutions, including conveyors, palletizers, and depalletizers to the food and beverage, aluminum can, and consumer staples industries. Arrowhead also provides industrial internet of things (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive maintenance capabilities.

“Regal Rexnord and Arrowhead have highly complementary offerings that are expected to deliver enormous value to our customers,” Regal Rexnord CEO Louis Pinkham said in a release. “We are particularly excited about the complementary nature of Arrowhead and our ModSort modular transfer and diverter stations, which are fast becoming important ‘last-mile’ components in e-commerce warehouse applications, but have much broader applicability in other end uses, including those where Arrowhead focuses.”

According to Pinkham, the deal expands Regal Rexnord’s portfolio with Arrowhead’s its “highly engineered products and solutions,” including digital capabilities, as well as offerings that support rising consumer demand for more environmentally friendly packaging, particularly a migration away from single-use plastics to aluminum cans.