Francois Vachon joins MODIFI as CFO

Francois Vachon joins MODIFI as Chief Financial Officer

Former Mastercard Executive joins MODIFI as CFO - bringing in vast experience in financial management along with strong strategic capabilities

Berlin, May 24, 2022 – Global fintech MODIFI today announced that Francois Vachon has joined its executive team as Chief Financial Officer. He is based in Amsterdam. Francois joins MODIFI from Mastercard Payment Services where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Francois is the second high-caliber senior executive hire this month for MODIFI along with Matthias Hendrichs, who just joined the company from Apple as Chief Commercial Officer.

"I am delighted to welcome Francois to MODIFI as our Chief Financial Officer and as a member of the Executive Committee," says Nelson Holzner, MODIFI CEO & Co-Founder. "Francois brings with him 15 years of experience building successful finance organizations. Over his career he has raised more than €3Bn in capital across a wide array of financial products. As we grow and scale MODIFI globally, Francois' dynamic and rich experience in payments and investment banking will be an invaluable asset to our team.”

In his new role, Francois will be bringing in his prior expertise of driving organizational transformation and developing talent to grow the MODIFI finance team. He will play an instrumental role in aligning current efficiencies to that of a much broader global organization.

Commenting on his appointment, Francois said: “I am delighted to be joining the MODIFI team at such an exciting time for the business. I have long admired MODIFI’s progress in the sector and can’t wait to dive in on our next phase of growth.”

About MODIFI:

MODIFI enables global commerce through a platform for business payments and trade management software. With MODIFI, sellers get paid instantly, while their buyers have the option to pay later. Our customers are also able to access a wide range of services that protect them from risk, and help them track and manage their shipments, all in one platform.

MODIFI is backed by MAERSK, GFC, Picus Capital, Intesa San Paolo and Heliad. Serving over 1,200 exporters and importers across more than 40 countries, MODIFI is present across Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, the US, the UAE, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, China, Hong Kong.