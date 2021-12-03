FM Logistic appoints Nicolas Chéné as new transport director

December 3, 2021 - France-based logistics company FM Logistic has appointed Nicolas Chéné as Group Business Solution Transport Director with the responsibility for the company’s transport division.

In his new role, Nicolas Chéné will coordinate the work of international teams to develop FM Logistic’s transport activity, which had revenues of about €500 million in the last fiscal year.

His focus will be on digitisation (TMS, ITS, tracking, predictive ETA), service harmonisation and the development of sustainable transport services.

Born in 1973, Nicolas Chéné has made all his career in the international transport and logistics industry. Prior to joining FM Logistic, he was the head of Rudolph Logistik Gruppe’s international transport network.

Before that, he worked four years at DHL Freight in Germany (2016-2020), notably as head of non-terminal based operations (NBTO) and international business development, Germany & Austria.

Nicolas Chéné started his career in sales at Heppner (1996-2003) and also held positions at Ziegler (2012-2016) and L.W Cretschmar (2005-2012).

A French national, Nicolas Chéné also speaks German, English and Spanish.

FM Logistic provides domestic transport services in 14 countries

Media contact: Cyrille Gibot, FM Logistic, +33 6 459 991 58, cgibot@fmlogistic.com