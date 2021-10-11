Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES ISAAC CAMARA, FIELD SERVICE TECHNICIAN

October 11, 2021
Isaac has experience as a maintenance technician and field electrician. He most recently held the position of Field Technician for Honeywell where he worked with installation of electrical power supply, photo eyes, and troubleshooting. Isaac holds an Associates Degree in Civil Engineering from Metropolitan Community College – Kansas City.

Isaac’s technical experience in electrical maintenance will greatly aid KPI now and in future endeavors. KPI proudly welcomes Isaac to the team.

