KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES ISAAC CAMARA, FIELD SERVICE TECHNICIAN

Isaac has experience as a maintenance technician and field electrician. He most recently held the position of Field Technician for Honeywell where he worked with installation of electrical power supply, photo eyes, and troubleshooting. Isaac holds an Associates Degree in Civil Engineering from Metropolitan Community College – Kansas City.
Isaac’s technical experience in electrical maintenance will greatly aid KPI now and in future endeavors. KPI proudly welcomes Isaac to the team.https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6853395731424849920
Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing