Realterm Acquires Highly Functional Transload Asset in Melzo, Italy

Realterm Logistics announces the acquisition of a 29,778-square-meter highly functional transload facility located at Via Maggio 1, Melzo, Italy. The building sits on 144,579 square meters of secure, fenced container storage area, and offers 80 loading positions as well as ample rail lines .

“Milan is a key logistics location in the continental supply chain, connecting vital North-South and East-West transportation corridors,” said Jon Chalkley, Head of Investments at Realterm Europe. “As in the United States, the demand for High Flow-Through logistics space is growing rapidly in Italy, making the Melzo acquisition a notable addition to Realterm’s portfolio in Europe.”

The fully leased site is located 25 km from Milan city center and 17 km from the Milan Linate airport, the property sits along a strategic pan-Euro freight corridor connected to major road, rail, sea, and air infrastructure. As a result, the Melzo property’s tenants have excellent reach and can easily move freight in all directions.

Highlights of the property include:

Square Meters: 29,778 sqm

Land area: 144,579 sqm

Loading positions: 80

Access: Pedemontana Motorway, Milan Brescia Motorway

Photos of the property can be found here.

Realterm Logistics was represented in this transaction by Real Consultant Srl, and advised by Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria, YARD REAAS, and Deloitte.

About Realterm

Realterm is a real estate operator with a 30-year track record of executing niche private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $7 billion in assets through five logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Interspace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.