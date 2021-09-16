AutoScheduler.AI Named a Gartner Cool Vendor

Austin, TX – (September 16, 2021) – AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces mention in Gartner® “Cool Vendors™ in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2021” report, published September 9, 2021. The report is written by Gartner analysts Dwight Klappich, Carly West, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Bart De Muynck, and Simon Tunstall. [1]

According to Gartner, “Gartner’s definition of a Cool Vendor is a small company offering a technology or service that is innovative, impactful or intriguing. The three elements of a Cool Vendor include:

Innovative — Enables users to do things they could not do before.

Impactful — Has or will have a business impact, not just technology for its own sake.

Intriguing — Has caught Gartner’s interest during the past six months.” [2]

“We believe that AutoScheduler.AI illustrates the definition of a Gartner Cool Vendor because we are the first intelligence warehouse orchestration solution in the industry. We have saved global CPG companies more than $4M annually at a single site by improving on-time, in-full fulfillment, labor, and inventory management.

We consider that it is a once in a lifetime honor to be mentioned as a Gartner Cool Vendor, and we are truly excited. It will bring us exposure to global businesses looking for unique solutions to their problems, potential investors, and the media writing the next big story to cover.”

~ Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer AutoScheduler

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI is a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. By seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems, AutoScheduler’s powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, and more. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.AutoScheduler.AI

