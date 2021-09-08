Slync.io Introduces Booking and Allocation Management Solution

DALLAS, TX – SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 - Slync.io, the technology provider behind Logistics Orchestration®, today unveiled its Booking and Allocation Management solution for logistics service providers (LSPs). The new offering streamlines ocean booking execution, matches vendor demand to carrier supply and delivers a comprehensive view of carrier performance empowering LSPs with insights in an environment of reduced certainty and increased volatility.

Recent global disruptions have exposed longstanding weaknesses in ocean logistics processes and communications. LSPs are trying to manage the chaos of a global shipping supply chain that is perpetually stuck in peak season while ocean freight carriers provide little insight into the process and lack accountability when delays occur.

Powered by the Logistics Orchestration® platform, Booking and Allocation Management by Slync.io allows logisticians to stop managing global value chains by email and spreadsheet – accelerating, streamlining, and automating processes while improving timeliness, data quality and transparency within a single system of record. It allows LSPs to navigate the perpetual peak season by juggling shifting schedules and quickly matching limited carrier capacity to customer freight.

“There’s never been a time like this in global logistics,” said Chris Kirchner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Slync.io. “Recent events have exposed the urgent need to fix broken ocean booking processes and ensure that carriers are held accountable for their performance. With Booking and Allocation Management, Slync’s clients are already seeing that they can save time, reduce risk, and expand operational capacity.”

Booking and Allocation Management by Slync.io is already helping leading LSPs reduce manual reporting efforts by 75%, accelerate transaction times by 45% and save more than 15 minutes per booking transaction. Additional benefits include a dramatic reduction in errors by automating manual data entry, and increased agility and adaptability to shifting capacity constraints and market changes.

By digitizing the ocean carrier booking process, Slync.io offers LSPs a better view into what’s really happening across their end-to-end logistics operations so they can identify, assess and respond to operational impacts in real-time while driving greater accountability across carrier networks.

Learn more about how LSPs can optimize their operations for better customer outcomes with Booking and Allocation Management by Slync.io

About Slync.io

Slync.io is the innovator behind the first purpose-built operating platform for global shippers and logistics service providers that delivers higher productivity and process efficiency through intelligent automation. Logistics Orchestration® by Slync.io makes people more productive, companies more profitable, and customers more successful. Slync’s platform connects disparate systems, ingests structured and unstructured datasets, orchestrates teams, and automates processes seamlessly together to advance the global freight industry forward.

