Dachser Mexico deepens trade partnership with Brazil with new LCL service

– In response to increased demand for less-than-container load (LCL) services, Dachser Mexico announces a new LCL service between the port of Altamira, Mexico and the port of Santos, Brazil. This new weekly ocean transport solution offers customers more access to the Americas region and LATAM specifically.

“Especially during these uncertain times, our customers want predictability and peace of mind, which is exactly why our LCL services are a vital transport option,” said Edgardo Hamon, Managing Director ASL Mexico at DACHSER. “Dachser’s expanded LCL services portfolio, including this new route between Altamira and Santos, provides our customers with predictable ocean transport options, which allows them to plan with certainty and operate with efficiency.”

As the global supply chain continues to recover from recent pandemic-driven challenges, opting for LCL can generate major savings in operating costs compared to other transport modes. Dachser Mexico customers continue to look towards LCL services for its reliable schedule, cost efficiencies, expedited transit times as well as enhanced visibility.

With its focus to manage smaller cargo shipments, Dachser Mexico’s LCL service provides customers with a guaranteed departure / arrival time schedule with the cargo typically arriving at the destination port in 22 days.

This new Dachser Altamira – Santos LCL service route features the following benefits:

- Reliable weekly service schedule.

- Consistent, dedicated staff explicitly assigned to this service route.

- Flexible processes to provide customer’s tailor-made solutions, as needed.

- Full portfolio of value-added service solutions to ensure seamless delivery at the final destination; complimenting ocean portion with ground transportation, customs house service, warehousing and more.

- Each country’s’ strong road network provides a seamless connection to key markets throughout Latin America.

Altamira is considered the industrial port center of the Mexican region, handling all the containerized cargo coming and going from the area with a location that is near the metropolitan city of Tampico. And, in Brazil, the port of Santos is the largest container port in Latin America.

Traditionally, the second half of the year represents the most freight volume between the two countries. According to Trend Economy, exports from Mexico to Brazil totaled $2.93 USD billion in 2020 with more than 25% of the total value amount from automotive industry exports. This includes 17.5% ($516 million) for motor vehicles parts and accessories and 9.5% ($279 million) for automotive vehicles.

Conversely, imports to Mexico from Brazil totaled $5.49 USD Billion in 2020. The main products imported into Brazil include 8.78% ($482 million) for automotive vehicles / parts, 3.95% ($217 million) for maize / corn and 3.66% ($201 million) for semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel.

“By demonstrating Dachser Mexico’s continued commitment to this vital trade partnership, we have shown that we are a solid partner for Latin American businesses – enabling them to reach farther and fully optimize their market potential,” added Mr. Hamon.