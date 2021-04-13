Secure Fleet Parking & Storage 2500 locations Nationwide !

Terminal Exchange Services Inc provides solutions for small to large fleet carriers seeking to keep their equipment and cargo safe from thief!

TXS is the first organization in the country committed to providing Secure 24/7 Trailer Parking & Drop Yard Staging Services throughout all of North America. TXS provides the only National Network of facilities offering logistics companies, intermodal servers, and "over-the-road/ for-hire" carriers a safe, secure, dependable, and driver-friendly operation, dedicated to supporting their logistical needs.

TXS Secure drop yard facilities primary purpose is to provide a secure location that focuses on keeping your equipment and cargo safe from burglaries, vandalism and out-right theft of your trailer’s cargo, tractors and personal vehicles while using our yards. We usually do not offer the lowest prices for these services simply because we spend much more of our operating dollars to protect your property. TXS has never had a successful yard break-end, burglary or theft of equipment or cargo in 15 years of operation due to our oversight.

Our 2500 TXS Network facilities provide 24/7 access, and 24/7 “on-site” gate guard or keypad security, log-in, log-out front gate release protocols upon request, restrooms, trash disposal, perimeter security, stadium lighting, R&M, HDCCTV, and assigned, dedicated parking and other amenities

Visit our website at https://terminalexchangeservices.com/map-secure-truck-parking.html

To place your fleets reservation please email us info@terminalexchangeservices.com or

Call us today for your reservation at 323-725-1994